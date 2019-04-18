Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,632,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 259,730 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,492,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 241,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,203,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 948,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,039 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,339. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

