Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 320,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

