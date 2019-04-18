Baidu Inc (BIDU) Receives $241.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.54.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp set a $236.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,416,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $517,631,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 280,999.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,250,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,446 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,155,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $153.78 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.