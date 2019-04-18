Baader Bank Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.06 ($40.77).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting €31.10 ($36.16). 5,909,906 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

