Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 1,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,885. The company has a market capitalization of $465.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Azure Power Global had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

