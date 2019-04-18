Aviva plc (AV) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 36 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.63).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Briggs purchased 35 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.57).

On Tuesday, February 19th, Andrew Briggs purchased 35 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($193.45).

AV traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 432.70 ($5.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 20.75 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.62 ($6.66).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

