Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Position Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $113.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $523,763.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,952.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,664 shares of company stock worth $25,593,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

