Avalara (AVLR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE AVLR opened at $55.06 on Monday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.98.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 4,255,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $203,559,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,700,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $230,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196,449 shares of company stock worth $496,600,541 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 846,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 576,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avalara by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

