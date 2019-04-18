Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) Receives $2.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDL. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $2.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 126,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 126.79%. Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

