Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 10,549 Pool Co. (POOL)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Pool by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,692,000 after acquiring an additional 144,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $300,903.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $3,653,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,641,720.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,461 shares of company stock worth $23,689,565. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $135.76 and a 1-year high of $175.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

