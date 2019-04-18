Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of Kellogg (K)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,277.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,658,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $131,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

K opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $5,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

