Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,394,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,808 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $2,304,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

STX opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.66. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

