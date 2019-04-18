Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $3.17 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cedar Fair accounts for 1.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,218,000 after purchasing an additional 316,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after buying an additional 241,301 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 534,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 443,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after buying an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cedar Fair by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

FUN stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 122.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/aull-monroe-investment-management-corp-has-3-17-million-position-in-cedar-fair-l-p-fun.html.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.