Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BOLD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

