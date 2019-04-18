AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect AU Optronics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AU Optronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

NYSE AUO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AU Optronics (AUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/au-optronics-auo-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUO. Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AU Optronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.