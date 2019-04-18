Atlassian (TEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,588.43, a PEG ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/atlassian-team-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.