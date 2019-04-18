Atlassian (TEAM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.Atlassian also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,482.14, a PEG ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

