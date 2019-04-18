Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Receives Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.75. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.12). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 613.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

