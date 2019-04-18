Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Receives Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.75. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.
