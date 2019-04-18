Aspen Investment Management Inc Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307,608 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,820,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,166,000 after acquiring an additional 180,608 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,545,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,097,000 after acquiring an additional 839,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/aspen-investment-management-inc-lowers-position-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.