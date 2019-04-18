Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,324.17 ($30.37).

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,143 ($28.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.26. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.90 ($0.52) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 19347.9996982394 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

