Artis REIT Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artis REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$137.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

