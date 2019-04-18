Arrow Financial (AROW) versus Regions Financial (RF) Financial Contrast

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Regions Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $125.45 million 3.96 $36.28 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.50 $1.76 billion $1.36 11.59

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arrow Financial and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 6 7 1 2.53

Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $17.28, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 28.92% 13.86% 1.25% Regions Financial 27.23% 10.84% 1.27%

Summary

Regions Financial beats Arrow Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

