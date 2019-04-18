Arista Networks (ANET) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $320.00. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.91.

ANET opened at $328.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $6,580,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $2,519,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,229 shares of company stock worth $70,325,047 in the last ninety days. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

