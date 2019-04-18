Arista Networks (ANET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arista is well positioned with key cloud customers and is focused on expanding its presence across all the verticals. The company continues benefiting from the expanding cloud networking market led by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. Arista aims to sustain revenue growth and healthy cash generation in 2019 and beyond on the back of industry-leading product offerings that enable seamless integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, Arista faces stiff competition in the cloud networking space, particularly from Cisco. Persistent lawsuits have been a distraction for it. It has been forced to bring down much of manufacturing in the United States, which along with redesigning of products, has led to loss of time and hurt gross margin.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.61.

Arista Networks stock opened at $328.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.15, for a total transaction of $3,813,977.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $6,580,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,229 shares of company stock valued at $70,325,047. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,281,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 109.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 95.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 347,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,301,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

