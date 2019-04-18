Ares Management (ARES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARES. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $70,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

