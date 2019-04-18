Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) versus Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Financial Survey

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences -594.39% -19.83% -17.11% Syros Pharmaceuticals -3,038.00% -64.43% -51.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcus Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.66%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.56%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences $8.35 million 58.14 -$49.59 million ($1.43) -7.62 Syros Pharmaceuticals $2.05 million 114.76 -$62.28 million ($1.91) -3.76

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SY-1425. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

