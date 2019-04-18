Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.94 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $16.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.55 million, with estimates ranging from $17.09 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Laidlaw began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

