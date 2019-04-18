Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Lowered by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

