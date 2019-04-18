Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,290 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

EOG opened at $101.84 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

