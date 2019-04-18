Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,180.8% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.35 on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/appleton-partners-inc-ma-raises-holdings-in-jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.