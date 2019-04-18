Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Edmp Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AAPL opened at $203.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy aapl” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
