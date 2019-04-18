AppCoins Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $323,710.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $323,710.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00001507 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00396816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.01124744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00212651 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

