Apollo Medical (AMEH) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Apollo Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -20.27% -9.55% -10.93%

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 65.62 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $120.52 million 26.83

Apollo Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 159 489 664 40 2.43

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

