Apollo Global Management (APO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 2,866,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 767,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $290,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

