Antofagasta (ANFGY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANFGY. Barclays cut shares of Antofagasta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.