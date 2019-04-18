Antimatter Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (ANTX)

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Antimatter has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Antimatter has a total market cap of $0.00 and $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antimatter coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00371634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.01047231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00214861 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Antimatter

Antimatter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antimatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

