ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $601,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $355,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,060 shares of company stock worth $11,042,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.