Analyzing Vislink Technologies (VISL) and Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

3.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vislink Technologies and Vocera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vocera Communications 0 2 7 0 2.78

Vocera Communications has a consensus price target of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than Vislink Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Vocera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million 0.16 -$14.87 million ($0.31) -1.03 Vocera Communications $179.63 million 5.00 -$9.67 million ($0.17) -171.65

Vocera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vocera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vislink Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -39.99% -52.54% -19.52% Vocera Communications -5.39% -3.26% -1.60%

Summary

Vocera Communications beats Vislink Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.