Analyzing Protalex (PRTX) and Incyte (INCY)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Protalex alerts:

This table compares Protalex and Incyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A Incyte $1.88 billion 8.46 $109.49 million $0.82 90.63

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Risk & Volatility

Protalex has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A -683.38% Incyte 5.82% 6.17% 4.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protalex and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Incyte 0 8 11 1 2.65

Incyte has a consensus price target of $92.41, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Protalex.

Summary

Incyte beats Protalex on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc., as well as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. for treating cancer. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.