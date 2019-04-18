Analyzing Pinduoduo (PDD) and Its Peers

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pinduoduo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $1.91 billion -$1.49 billion -11.51 Pinduoduo Competitors $2.75 billion $423.03 million 12.82

Pinduoduo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pinduoduo Competitors 1059 4634 8331 363 2.56

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $30.98, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -78.51% -114.98% -32.83% Pinduoduo Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Summary

Pinduoduo rivals beat Pinduoduo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

