Analyzing NF Energy Saving (BIMI) and Mueller Water Products (MWA)

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Mueller Water Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 3.74 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Mueller Water Products $916.00 million 1.90 $105.60 million $0.53 20.79

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NF Energy Saving has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NF Energy Saving and Mueller Water Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Water Products 0 4 3 0 2.43

Mueller Water Products has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Profitability

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39% Mueller Water Products 3.17% 16.10% 6.97%

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats NF Energy Saving on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

