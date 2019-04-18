Analyzing Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) and Its Rivals

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ: NMCI) is one of 46 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Navios Maritime Containers to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million $12.70 million 4.13 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors $353.03 million -$23.31 million -4.16

Navios Maritime Containers’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navios Maritime Containers. Navios Maritime Containers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors 492 1161 1230 31 2.27

Navios Maritime Containers presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 45.15%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers Competitors -13.76% -3.30% -0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

