Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

4/16/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

4/11/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

4/10/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

4/3/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

3/28/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

SCPH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 110,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,534. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Scpharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 389,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,627.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 1,268.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.