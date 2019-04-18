Analysts Set Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Target Price at $32.31

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 53,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.