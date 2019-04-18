Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Target Price at $13.69

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,109. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 192,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 83,028 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

