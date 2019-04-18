Analysts Set Expectations for Aduro BioTech Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 632.05%.

ADRO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.06. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 414,717 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 232,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $75,706.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $29,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,526 shares of company stock worth $128,874. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

