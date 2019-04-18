Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Target Price at $257.33

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,347,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.34. 193,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $207.41 and a twelve month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.