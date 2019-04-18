Analysts Set CGI Inc (GIB) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,603,000 after buying an additional 156,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,603,000 after buying an additional 156,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,964,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $157,764,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,260. CGI has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

