Analysts Set $6.63 Target Price for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX)

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tenax Therapeutics an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

TENX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 349,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,093. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

