Analysts Expect Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Post $0.63 EPS

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

NRIM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $237.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

